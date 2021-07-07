Motorsport Games Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSGM) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 12th

Motorsport Games’ (NASDAQ:MSGM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 12th. Motorsport Games had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Motorsport Games’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

