Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 28,090 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,999% compared to the typical volume of 1,338 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.