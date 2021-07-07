MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $90.80 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 869,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

