Multiplier Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $11,408.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 259,510,903 coins and its circulating supply is 92,598,369 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

