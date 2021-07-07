Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 975.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,937.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,744. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

ONTO stock opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

