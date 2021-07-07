Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

LCII stock opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

