Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 45.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

