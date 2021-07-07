Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $233.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $236,732,212.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $876,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,654 shares of company stock worth $70,751,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

