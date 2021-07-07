Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,151,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after acquiring an additional 77,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.53. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

