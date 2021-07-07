Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 78,917 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,917 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $646,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $2,512,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.