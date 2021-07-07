Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,828 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

MTH opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.