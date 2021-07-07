Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $91,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,139,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. 7,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,670. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,514.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock valued at $29,747,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

