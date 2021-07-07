Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.82.

NTRA stock opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,380,840.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,070 shares of company stock worth $29,747,835. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

