National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

