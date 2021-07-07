NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 220 ($2.87). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

LON NWG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,103,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.22. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.07 billion and a PE ratio of -57.86.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,300 shares of company stock worth $289,340.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.