Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.39. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 233 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.97.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $20,000,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

