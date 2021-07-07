NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGMS. Truist increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NGMS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

