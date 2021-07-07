Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $312.36 million and $25.47 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,675.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.36 or 0.06858874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01515100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.26 or 0.00407379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00159467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00663726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00413306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.48 or 0.00341670 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,767,570,436 coins and its circulating supply is 26,944,668,404 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

