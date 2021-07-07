Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix stock opened at $541.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

