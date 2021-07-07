Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 347 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after purchasing an additional 927,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nCino by 2,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $29,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,448 shares of company stock valued at $27,842,850. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of -112.56.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

