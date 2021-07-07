Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

