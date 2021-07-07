Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 140.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of RHI opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.