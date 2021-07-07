Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $72.65 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

