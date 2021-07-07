Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 244,061 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,061 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Venture Associates III Ltd bought a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,908,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,106,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the first quarter worth approximately $64,834,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

