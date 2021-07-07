Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSRXU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

