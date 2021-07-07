New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

NFH opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $324.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Frontier Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

