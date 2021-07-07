New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 201,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after buying an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NJR. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

