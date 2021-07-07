New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires New Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $66,390.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,265 shares of company stock worth $21,172,824. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

