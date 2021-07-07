New York Life Investments Alternatives Acquires Shares of 4,572 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.92. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.67%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

