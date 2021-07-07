New York Life Investments Alternatives Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,402 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

