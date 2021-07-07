New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 68,411 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 59.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,264 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 68,411 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in ADT were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.