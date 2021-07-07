Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Newmont from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:NGT opened at C$79.61 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$68.76 and a 12 month high of C$95.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

