NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Receives $6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

NXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $885,000. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

