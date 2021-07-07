Nexo One Day Volume Reaches $8.59 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004880 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $944.35 million and $8.59 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

