NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.46

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.46 and traded as high as C$28.00. NFI Group shares last traded at C$27.81, with a volume of 97,114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.45.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$727.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

