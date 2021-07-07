NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52 week low of $186.16 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.46.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts expect that NICE will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

