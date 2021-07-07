NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

NIKE stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $160.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

