Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in NIO by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

NIO stock opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

