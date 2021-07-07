Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE:NIO opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

