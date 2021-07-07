Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,402 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $136.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $137.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

