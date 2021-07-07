Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,573 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock worth $4,515,915 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

