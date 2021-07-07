Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock worth $2,430,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.