Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $371.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.11. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

