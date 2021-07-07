Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $344.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 22302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.31).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 304.10. The stock has a market cap of £266.97 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

