Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.94. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

