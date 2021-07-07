North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,686.80

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,686.80 ($61.23) and last traded at GBX 4,662.90 ($60.92), with a volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,655 ($60.82).

The company has a market cap of £662.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,342.66.

In other North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust news, insider Charles Wake acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,358 ($65,793.05).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

