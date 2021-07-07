Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.91.

NOG stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.77.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.67 million. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 648.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

