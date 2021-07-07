Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of CarGurus worth $24,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CARG stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,384,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

