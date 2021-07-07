Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 222,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Antero Midstream worth $24,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 2,061.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 159,273 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 662,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 236,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

