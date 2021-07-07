Northern Trust Corp Has $22.74 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Everbridge worth $22,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

